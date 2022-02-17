AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Up to $11.65

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 11.65, but opened at 12.26. AvidXchange shares last traded at 12.10, with a volume of 806 shares trading hands.

AVDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 25.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 13.03.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The business had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

