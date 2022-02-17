Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.

Avient stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,557. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. Avient has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

