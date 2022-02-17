Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Cut to $168.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.67.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR stock opened at $174.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.70. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.