Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given New GBX 460 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.22) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec lowered Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.00.

Aviva stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.