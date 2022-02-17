Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given New GBX 460 Price Target at UBS Group

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.22) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec lowered Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.