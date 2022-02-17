Axa S.A. Acquires 700 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 139,964 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.42 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

POR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

