Axa S.A. Acquires New Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

