Axa S.A. Cuts Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, MKM Partners raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $59.84.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

