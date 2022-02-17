Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after buying an additional 1,283,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after buying an additional 632,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 498,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after buying an additional 481,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,235,000 after buying an additional 274,522 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NMRK opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

