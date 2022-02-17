Axa S.A. Makes New Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after purchasing an additional 506,721 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 315,645 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,956,000 after purchasing an additional 285,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 282,377 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 104,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL stock opened at $133.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.79 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.