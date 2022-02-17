Axa S.A. Purchases New Stake in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Ecovyst Inc has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

In other news, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

