Axa S.A. Purchases New Stake in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Ecovyst Inc has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
In other news, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.
About Ecovyst
Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.
