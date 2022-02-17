AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,640. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. AXT has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $337.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AXT by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AXT by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

