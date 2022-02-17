AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,640. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. AXT has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $337.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.22.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXT (AXTI)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.