Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Up 57.1% in January

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. cut their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $36.52.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

