B. Riley Cuts Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Price Target to $23.00

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BYRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byrna Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $210.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.69 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

