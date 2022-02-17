B. Riley Cuts Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Price Target to $8.00

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its price target reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 120.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBBN. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 32,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,861. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $538.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

