BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAESY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

BAESY stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

