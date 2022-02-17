Balancer Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.63 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.77 or 0.00033481 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $95.63 million and approximately $29.73 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00038230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00107231 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

