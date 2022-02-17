Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.09. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 108,016 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Michael C. Mitchell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 122,717 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

