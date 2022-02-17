Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,908 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 721,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after purchasing an additional 576,298 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 270,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,838,000 after purchasing an additional 144,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SON shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

