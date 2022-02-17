Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,377 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,715 shares of company stock worth $5,873,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.02. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

