Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor stock opened at $104.83 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total value of $517,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,351 shares of company stock worth $3,145,673. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

