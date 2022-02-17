Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in MSA Safety by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MSA Safety by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MSA Safety by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of MSA opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.04. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182 over the last ninety days. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.