BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in January

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 616,600 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 445,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANF stock opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.21. BancFirst has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.27.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

