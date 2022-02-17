Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNCZF. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco BPM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Shares of Banco BPM stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.