Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TBBK traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 243,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

