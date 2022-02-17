Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,650,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 75,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.72. 851,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,100,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $382.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

