Bank of America Lowers Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $7.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.75.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

