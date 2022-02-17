Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 221.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 42,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 216,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $6.49 on Thursday. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $336.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.58.

HF Foods Group, Inc is a food service distributor and marketer. It distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products primarily to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. The firm currently has 14 distribution centers along the U.S.

