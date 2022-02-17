Barclays PLC Has $78,000 Stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RVP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 136.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth about $123,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.73. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 68.86%.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

