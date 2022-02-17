Barclays PLC Has $80,000 Stock Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Compugen by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Compugen stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. Compugen Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.34.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

