Barclays PLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 188.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,891,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,805,000 after acquiring an additional 159,534 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50,690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 576,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,806,000 after buying an additional 43,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $63.04 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $69.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65.

