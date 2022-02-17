Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) by 924.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

NYSEARCA:KORU opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32.

