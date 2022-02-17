Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw (LON:RSW)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($56.83) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Renishaw to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 5,800 ($78.48) to GBX 4,400 ($59.54) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($89.31) target price on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

LON:RSW opened at GBX 4,820 ($65.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,674.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,917.08. The company has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.51. Renishaw has a one year low of GBX 4,226 ($57.19) and a one year high of GBX 7,025 ($95.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

