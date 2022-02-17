Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the gold and copper producer on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend payment by 89.5% over the last three years. Barrick Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOLD. dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 69,525 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,489 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

