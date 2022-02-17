Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,253 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $17,254,000. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Barrick Gold by 188.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 320,836 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 209,769 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 557,807 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 504.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.92. 1,808,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,344,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.