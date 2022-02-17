Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLD traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,747,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,344,207. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 375,498 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 241,797 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 109,518 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $1,758,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 69,525 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.