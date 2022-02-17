Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 5% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 2,637,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 19,344,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.