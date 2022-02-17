Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.350 EPS.

Shares of BAX traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.43. 133,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,615. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

