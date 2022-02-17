Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,552 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 311.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $237,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $55,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.29.

BKNG stock opened at $2,703.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 295.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,053.57 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,404.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,360.14.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

