Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 681,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,534,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

GS opened at $360.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.08 and a 200-day moving average of $391.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.58 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.