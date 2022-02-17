Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 307.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $229.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.46. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

