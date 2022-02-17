Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,236 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 37.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

