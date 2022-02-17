Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 10,475 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA opened at $125.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.92 and its 200-day moving average is $147.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $272.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

