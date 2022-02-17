Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

