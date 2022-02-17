Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BBGI opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 million, a P/E ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 1.33. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the last quarter. 12.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

