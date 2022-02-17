Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.53) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.48) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($5.01) to GBX 340 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 394 ($5.33).

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.47) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 265.66. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.93). The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

