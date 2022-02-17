Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 166.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

BLI opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.