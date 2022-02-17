Beyond Meat (BYND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.49. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $174.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 921.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

