BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

BGCP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 193,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,639,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,522,000 after acquiring an additional 690,387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,848,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,779,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 82,284 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,264,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 835,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in BGC Partners by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 965,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 168,779 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

