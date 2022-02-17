BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised BGSF from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
BGSF stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.36. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1,624.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.
BGSF Company Profile
BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.
