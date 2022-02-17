Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

The stock has a market cap of $29.88 million, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)

Big Rock Brewery, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of craft beers. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and distributes beer and cider to provincial liquor boards, grocery chains, and on premise customers which is subsequently sold to end consumers.

