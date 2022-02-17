Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
The stock has a market cap of $29.88 million, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.
Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)
